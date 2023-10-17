ADVERTISEMENT
Court sacked me because I didn’t support Akpabio to become Senate President — Abbo

Bayo Wahab

Abbo accused Akpabio of masterminding his removal from the Senate.

Senator Elisha Abbo represented Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Abbo’s election and declared Amos Yohanna, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election.

Yohanna had challenged Abbo’s election arguing that the lawmaker did not score the majority of lawful votes cast.

He contended that the election was fraught with irregularities, which according to him included false entries, alteration, and cancellation of votes at several polling units.

Delivering judgement on Monday, the appellate court nullified Abbo’s election and upheld Yohanna’s contention.

With this judgement, Abbo cannot proceed to the Supreme Court to seek redress because the Court of Appeal is the final court for the determination of disputes arising from senatorial election cases.

Reacting to his sacking, Abbo while addressing journalists at his Abuja residence accused Akpabio of masterminding his removal from the Senate.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio
“I have it from a reliable source and a very highly placed one for that matter, that myself and four other senators within the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress would be removed from the Senate through rulings from the courts, all because of working against emergence of Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate.

“I won’t mention the names of all the four other ones targeted but the next in line is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” Abbo alleged.

Abbo believed the PDP candidate could not have defeated him at the appellate court if Akpabio had not influenced the judgement of the court.

“The court judgment is strange and the judiciary needs to please remain the last hope of the common man.

“For President Bola Tinubu, I must declare that this is not the democracy he fought for and should please lead in protecting it.

He, therefore, appealed to his supporters to remain calm.

