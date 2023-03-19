ADVERTISEMENT
Again, AbdulRazaq cages Saraki's candidate to emerge Kwara gov for 2nd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara as winner of the Saturday’s Governorship election.

Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq is the first lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from the north (TheSun)

Prof. Isaac Itodo, the Returning Officer for the Governorship election, who is also the

Vice-Chancellor, University of Makurdi, said Abdulrazaq won in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, AbdulRazaq of APC polled the highest votes of 273, 242, defeating his closet rival, Shuaib Yaman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), who scored 155, 490, while Akeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SD), came third with 18,922.

