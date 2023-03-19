Again, AbdulRazaq cages Saraki's candidate to emerge Kwara gov for 2nd term
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara as winner of the Saturday’s Governorship election.
Prof. Isaac Itodo, the Returning Officer for the Governorship election, who is also the
Vice-Chancellor, University of Makurdi, said Abdulrazaq won in all the 16 local government areas of the state.
According to him, AbdulRazaq of APC polled the highest votes of 273, 242, defeating his closet rival, Shuaib Yaman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), who scored 155, 490, while Akeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SD), came third with 18,922.
