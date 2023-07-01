ADVERTISEMENT
Africa CSOs express confidence in Tinubu’s leadership

News Agency Of Nigeria

From L-R: Chairman, Youth Reform Group, Mr Charles Folayan; representative of Renewed Hope Prayer Fellowship, Pastor Prosper Kachikwu; President, African Civil Society Forum, Dr Tunji Asaolu; and Mr Martins Igwe at the news conference in Abuja
AFRICSOF’s President, Dr Tunji Asaolu, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference was, “The Imperative of a Zoning Formula and the Leadership of the 10th Senate: The Position of African Civil Societies.”

Asaolu, who is also the Deputy Secretary-General, African Affairs, International Society of Diplomats (ISD), said that some of Tinubu’s actions have put the country on the path of positive growth and development.

“We wish to use this medium to pass our vote of confidence in President Tinubu, who has made some smart decisions in quick succession.

“Some of his actions had placed our country on a smooth path to positive growth and development.

“This is a clear sign that his victory at the polls is well deserving and timely,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the ongoing race for principal officers in the 10th Senate, saying credible persons should be considered.

He advised that the remaining four principal officers’ positions – Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Whip should reflect Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

He suggested that the positions should be shared among North Central, North West, South East and North East geopolitical zones, to promote equal representation in the Senate.

President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are from the South West and North East geopolitical zones respectively.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation is from North Central. This is commendable.

“We, however, appeal that the Senate Leader position should be zoned to the South West in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

