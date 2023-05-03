Fintiri commends arrest of suspended Adamawa REC

The governor, speaking through his Director General of Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar, has praised the move as a critical first step towards upholding the rule of law.

In a brief statement, Kumangar confirmed that Fintiri had called for the authorities to ensure that the case is prosecuted with diligence to its logical conclusion.

The governor described the failed electoral heist as a civilian coup that should not align with the nation's culture of impunity and disregard for the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our demands as have been reiterated over and over again; it’s for justice to run its full course and for everyone involved in this electoral heist of the ignoble declaration of a failed candidate of the All Progressive Congress as the winner of the election when the collation of election results, yet to be concluded, to face the full wrath of the law," Kumangar stated.

He went on to say, "The arrest of Yunusa Hudu-Ari is an important first step in maintaining the sanctity of the electoral law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"It is also reassuring to our aggrieved citizens who have persevered through the sleight and sneer of those who believe willy nilly that our demand for justice may never see the light of day given the nation’s penchant for impunity and circumvention of the rule of law.

"We see hope that a new Nigeria is possible and welcome the arrest of Hudu and ask the police and all relevant investigating agencies to ensure due diligence in the prosecution of this case to its logical conclusion to serve as lesson for posterity."