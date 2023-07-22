ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged members of the public to disregard the reports of Achonu’s purported sack by the Court, describing the reports as “dirty politics and misrepresentation of Court”.

Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Athan Achonu.
Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Athan Achonu.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a release signed by the Party’s Chairman in Imo, Calistus Ihejiagwa and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

Ihejiagwa, while reacting to reports in some sections of the media that Achonu had, on Friday, been sacked by an Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, described the reports as “deceitful and mischievous” and maintained that Achonu remained the party’s candidate.

He said that Basil Maduka, a member of the party, had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, asking the Court to replace Achonu with Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, another member of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ihejiagwa said that on June 23, the Court, presided over by Justice B.O. Quadri, dismissed the suit for lack of merit and ruled that the Court lacked the jurisdiction to preside over the matter.

The court ruled that Ukaegbu did not participate in the party’s primary election, and as such, “lacked the locus standi to institute the action”.

He also said that the Appeal Court, on Friday, only reemphasized the implication of lack of jurisdiction in a motion for leave to appeal as an interested party, filed by Achonu, stating that it lacked necessary jurisdiction just as the Federal High Court also held.

He urged members of the public to disregard the reports of Achonu’s purported sack by the Court, describing the reports as “dirty politics and misrepresentation of Court”.

“Sen. Athan Achonu is and remains the valid governorship candidate of our great party, LP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All peddlers of propaganda against our party, mis-interpreters of Court and detractors have failed,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

How INEC can restore confidence in electoral process, by UNILAG VC, others

How INEC can restore confidence in electoral process, by UNILAG VC, others

Benue govt saves ₦1.2bn from ghost workers, uncovers ghost schools

Benue govt saves ₦1.2bn from ghost workers, uncovers ghost schools

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

NAFDAC warns against use of artificial methods to ripen fruit

NAFDAC warns against use of artificial methods to ripen fruit

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Abubakar Kyari [Daily Trust]

Kyari replaces Adamu as APC National Chairman

Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

APC Governors break silence on Adamu, Omisore’s resignation

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi won't celebrate 62nd birthday due to Nigeria's 'deplorable' state

President Bola Tinubu And His Vice, Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

Tinubu, Shettima beg Election Tribunal to uphold February presidential poll