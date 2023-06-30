ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

'Achadu handled all election expenses' - APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Achadu as minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

As stakeholders jostle for ministerial appointments, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF), has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider Mr Michael Achadu from Benue for ministerial appointment.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu is expected to forward names of ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, on or before July 28 2023 to beat the deadline stipulated by law. NAN also reports that Achadu is one of the greatest backbones of the forum.

According to Ogbeh, the nomination of Achadu will place APC as a party which rewards loyalty, dedication and commitment. He said it was an honourable thing for Tinubu to reward those who spent time, energy and goodwill to bring the APC to victory across the country.

Some of those who are currently jostling for appointments around the Presidency did little or nothing to make the party reclaim Benue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aware of those who are currently lobbying for appointments, both in Benue and around the Presidency in Abuja.

“But we must tell ourselves the truth, some of them could not even deliver their polling units or wards during the last elections. What is their contribution to the success of the party in the last general elections?

“It was just a few of them who genuinely believed in Tinubu to become President and one of such people is Michael Achadu.

“Achadu practically took over almost all the expenses of our organisation and many other interest groups I can remember.

“All through the primaries down to the general elections, he was always there to support the course of Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s president further described Achadu as the most competent and one with technical know-how to occupy such position from Benue.

Achadu is a philanthropist, an icon of diligent services, professionalism per excellence, with global economic expertise, a consummate business mogul and an epitome of hope to the youthful generation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The tent is over populated, filthy' - Gov Bago expresses dissatisfaction over Niger pilgrims camp

'The tent is over populated, filthy' - Gov Bago expresses dissatisfaction over Niger pilgrims camp

'I was only elected once as Bayelsa governor' - Sylva tells court

'I was only elected once as Bayelsa governor' - Sylva tells court

NUJ urges security agencies to tackle rising crimes in Enugu

NUJ urges security agencies to tackle rising crimes in Enugu

TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

NPA begins overtime cargo evacuation

NPA begins overtime cargo evacuation

Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

'Nigerians will reap the rewards of our policies' - Tinubu

'Nigerians will reap the rewards of our policies' - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

High expectations from Tinubu as INEC mount defence of election in court

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Jandor’s counsel accuses WAEC official of compromising evidence

Muhammadu Buhari presiding over his government's last FEC. [Facebook:Buhari Sallau]

Buhari admits leading Nigeria to be one of life's toughest challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Twitter/@mzk11uk]

Interesting times ahead as Tinubu visits Ogun monarchs Thursday