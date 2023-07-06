Abure rejects money-bag politics in electing Edo governorship candidate

Speaking during a press briefing in the state, Abure highlighted the party's commitment to internal democracy and ensuring the selection of a candidate who will govern Edo State with a human face, rather than a dictator.

Abure expressed the party's intention to thoroughly assess the aspirants' pedigree, capacity, and antecedents, to avoid presenting the wrong candidate to the people of Edo. He emphasised that the size of a candidate's financial resources would not influence the party's choice, citing the overwhelming support received from Edo voters in the past presidential election, where the Labour Party garnered 79% of the votes.

"We have been critical of other parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their lack of internal democracy," Abure stated. "They have imposed money-bag politicians on the people, who, once in power, betray the people with poor leadership."

During his visit to Edo State, Abure praised the State leadership of the Labour Party, led by Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, for their unwavering support and commendable leadership qualities. He mentioned that his visit also served to address internal conflicts within the party, as all aggrieved members had set aside their grievances and were ready to forge ahead, united in the mission to ensure the Labour Party secures the governorship position in Edo State.

"I am here in Edo State primarily to express my gratitude to the party's leaders, especially my ward leaders, whose support I have enjoyed before, during, and after the election," Abure affirmed.