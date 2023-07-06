ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abure rejects money-bag politics in electing Edo governorship candidate

Ima Elijah

Barr Julius Abure emphasises internal democracy and rejects money-bag politics in candidate selection process

Julius Abure [Daily Post]
Julius Abure [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Speaking during a press briefing in the state, Abure highlighted the party's commitment to internal democracy and ensuring the selection of a candidate who will govern Edo State with a human face, rather than a dictator.

Abure expressed the party's intention to thoroughly assess the aspirants' pedigree, capacity, and antecedents, to avoid presenting the wrong candidate to the people of Edo. He emphasised that the size of a candidate's financial resources would not influence the party's choice, citing the overwhelming support received from Edo voters in the past presidential election, where the Labour Party garnered 79% of the votes.

"We have been critical of other parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their lack of internal democracy," Abure stated. "They have imposed money-bag politicians on the people, who, once in power, betray the people with poor leadership."

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit to Edo State, Abure praised the State leadership of the Labour Party, led by Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, for their unwavering support and commendable leadership qualities. He mentioned that his visit also served to address internal conflicts within the party, as all aggrieved members had set aside their grievances and were ready to forge ahead, united in the mission to ensure the Labour Party secures the governorship position in Edo State.

"I am here in Edo State primarily to express my gratitude to the party's leaders, especially my ward leaders, whose support I have enjoyed before, during, and after the election," Abure affirmed.

"Considering that my ward is a stronghold of the PDP, the fact that party members voted overwhelmingly for the Labour Party in the previous presidential and state house of assembly elections gives me confidence that we will achieve the same level of support in the governorship election."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 talking points ahead of Naija Super 8 friday Kick-off

5 talking points ahead of Naija Super 8 friday Kick-off

Abure rejects money-bag politics in electing Edo governorship candidate

Abure rejects money-bag politics in electing Edo governorship candidate

Alake addresses rumours of president Tinubu's ministerial list

Alake addresses rumours of president Tinubu's ministerial list

Forensic analysis confirms authenticity of Ganduje's bribery video

Forensic analysis confirms authenticity of Ganduje's bribery video

Lagos Free Zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Lagos Free Zone celebrates TSC participant for emerging LASU best graduating student

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Akeredolu's medical leave ends, but he's not well enough to resume office

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

NOA renews intensive campaign to end open defecation in Ebonyi

Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. [TheCable]

EU says Supreme Court created bad image for itself with Ahmad Lawan ruling

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Tinubu accused of rewarding Wike for election rigging

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

APC invites PDP to Tinubu's homecoming celebration