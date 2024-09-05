ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Nurudeen Shotayo

Senator Usman will lead the caretaker committee which is expected to resolve the crisis in the party and organise a convention within 90 days.

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman
Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Recommended articles

The decision, which was reached at a stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State capital, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, was aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Usman is a former Minister of Finance who also represented Kaduna South senatorial district in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015.

The 29-member Caretaker Committee has the immediate past Senate Minority Deputy Leader, Senator Darlington Nwokocha from Abia Central as its Secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee has been given 90 days to resolve the leadership crisis and organise a convention where a new leadership of the party would emerge from the ward to the national stage.

The move has delegitimised the party's National Working Committee (NWC) led by the embattled National Chairman Julius Abure.

Other attendees of the meetings are Obi's running mate in 2023, Datti Baba-Ahmed; Senator Victor Umeh; and Lagos State governorship candidate of the party in 2023, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, among other bigwigs.

Peter Obi and Julius Abure.
Peter Obi and Julius Abure. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Abure has rejected the appointment of Usman and the caretaker committee, describing the decision as illegal, unconstitutional, and an enterprise in futility.

Abure, who spoke through the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, argued that the outcome of a validly conducted national convention held in Nnewi earlier this year still exists.

“As clearly stated in our previous statement, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti and all others who have converged in Umuahia have no power within the Party Constitution, the Electoral Act and even within the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to convene any meeting of the Party.

“The combined reading of the two provisions shows clearly that the so-called meeting in Umuahia is a charade, a waste of time and resources of the Abia People.

“The premise on which Governor Alex Otti called the meeting is not only faulty but mischievous. Government business is not transacted verbally but through official communication and correspondence which are done in writing. As we speak, there is no communication whatsoever from INEC to the Party as regards any objection to the conduct of the National Convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: APC Abia backs Kalu’s appeal for Otti to join party

“We challenge Alex Otti to produce the official letter addressed to him from INEC on the subject matter. There is no vacuum in the leadership of the Party.

“Consequently, the so-called caretaker committee set up by the Governor of Abia State is not known to the constitution of the Party and can best be described as a department in Abia State Government House.

“We are shocked to note that the so-called chairman of the caretaker committee is not a registered member of the Party. She surfaced during the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign to assist Peter Obi in his campaign,” the statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Abure pushed out as Obi, Otti-led stakeholders pick Usman as caretaker chairman

Fuel hike will worsen poverty level of Nigerian workers – TUC tells FG

Fuel hike will worsen poverty level of Nigerian workers – TUC tells FG

No plan to stage nationwide protest over fuel price increase, Nigerian students

No plan to stage nationwide protest over fuel price increase, Nigerian students

OPC working on partnership with South-West governors on security - Gani Adams

OPC working on partnership with South-West governors on security - Gani Adams

Buhari describes Yobe killings by terrorists as monstrous acts

Buhari describes Yobe killings by terrorists as monstrous acts

Showunmi calls for Tinubu's impeachment over running of NNCPL, petrol ministry

Showunmi calls for Tinubu's impeachment over running of NNCPL, petrol ministry

APC asks NDLEA to conduct drug test on Edo governorship election candidates

APC asks NDLEA to conduct drug test on Edo governorship election candidates

Niger Pension Board refutes allegations of gratuity underpayment to retirees

Niger Pension Board refutes allegations of gratuity underpayment to retirees

Abia transporters, commuters groan as fuel sells at ₦897 per litre

Abia transporters, commuters groan as fuel sells at ₦897 per litre

Pulse Sports

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain