Kenneth Okonkwo urges Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to step aside for 2027 elections

Segun Adeyemi

Okonkwo's remarks come at a time when there is growing public demand for fresh leadership and effective governance.

L-R: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/Getty Images]
In a recent interview with Arise TV, Okonkwo criticised these leaders for failing to deliver on their promises and for failing to unite the opposition.

“I completely agree with you that we need new faces, 100%, and that was why I have said that Atiku, Peter Obi, and Tinubu should step aside,” Okonkwo stated.

He underscored the widespread disappointment of Nigerians in both the ruling party and the opposition, highlighting the urgent need for a new political direction.

Kenneth Okonkwo. [Screengrab]
Okonkwo also criticised the opposition for failing to collaborate, pointing out that this disunity led to significant missed opportunities in the House of Representatives, thereby hindering effective governance.

READ ALSO: 'Labour Party is not impressing me' — Peter Obi campaigner Kenneth Okonkwo

“Are you aware that in the House of Representatives, you have more opposition members than the ruling class?” he asked, highlighting the lack of effective opposition alliances.

Okonkwo’s call for a new political direction resonates with many Nigerians eager for change and better representation in the upcoming elections.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

