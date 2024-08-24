APC Abia backs Kalu’s appeal for Otti to join party

Kalu's invitation to the governor, currently with the Labour Party, reflects the APC's strategic plans to regain control of Abia State in the 2027 elections.

The APC's endorsement of Kalu's statement was confirmed by Abia APC Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, who emphasised that the party's state chapter is united in its stance.

"We stand with our leader, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on this call and equally put our voice to calling on Governor Otti to return home," Ononogbu declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call for Ezeala's suspension

In a related development, the Abia APC has vowed to suspend Okey Ezeala for allegedly impersonating the party's state spokesman.

Ezeala, who had issued an unauthorised apology to Governor Otti on behalf of the APC, is accused of engaging in anti-party activities and making unauthorised statements.

The party dismissed the apology, purportedly for Kalu's invitation to Otti, as "fake, unsolicited, hypocritical, and smacking of bitterness."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ononogbu clarified that Ezeala's tenure as the APC Publicity Secretary ended when he contested for a seat in the Abia State House of Assembly in the 2023 elections.

He stated that the party would summon Ezeala to explain his actions and clarify who authorised him to speak on behalf of the APC.

The APC chairman also urged party members in Abia to remain united and focused on expanding the party's influence as they work toward reclaiming the state in 2027.