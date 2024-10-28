ADVERTISEMENT
Abia lawmaker in police custody for assaulting Bolt driver

Segun Adeyemi

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, mandated a comprehensive investigation to ensure accountability.

L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]
L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

The police statement, issued by spokesperson Josephine Adeh, reveals that Ikwechegh is currently under interrogation at Maitama Police Station.

The altercation reportedly began when Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya, was delivering a package to Ikwechegh.

According to the police, “Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Hon. Ikwechegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Mr. Abuwatseya was reportedly physically assaulted.”

Further highlighting the lawmaker’s dismissive attitude, police cited a troubling statement attributed to Ikwechegh.

After allegedly slapping Abuwatseya, Ikwechegh reportedly remarked, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police.”

This comment, perceived as undermining the authority of law enforcement, has intensified public outcry.

Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police in the FCT, mandated a comprehensive investigation to ensure accountability.

“The Command is committed to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken,” the statement assured.

The incident mirrors a recent assault case involving British Labour MP Mike Amesbury, who was suspended after being recorded allegedly assaulting a man.

The similarity has drawn attention to growing concerns over officials’ conduct both locally and abroad.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

