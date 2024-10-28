ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Outrage as Nigerian lawmaker allegedly assaults Uber driver in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh

The footage, now viral, captures Ikwechegh’s reportedly aggressive response after the driver requested that he come outside his residence in Maitama to personally collect a delivery.

In the video, Ikwechegh can be seen angrily confronting the driver, whom he reportedly felt had shown disrespect by asking him to step outside.

The situation allegedly escalated when Ikwechegh slapped the driver several times. The video also reportedly captures Ikwechegh threatening the Uber driver, stating he could “disappear” without consequences, a remark that has struck a nerve with many Nigerians.

Later footage shows the driver, shirtless, claiming that Ikwechegh tore his clothes during the altercation.

This incident has drawn condemnation across social media, with many accusing the lawmaker of exploiting his position and calling for justice.

Social media users quickly rallied around the driver. A user, @MayJaYBaE, condemned the lawmaker’s alleged threats, commenting, "He said he’d make him disappear just because he asked him to come outside. This is the height of classism."

“Find a lawyer and sue that man. This is a life-changing opportunity with evidence,” wrote @ChuksOhaxx, echoing a sentiment among many who believe the driver should take legal action.

However, some users expressed doubt that justice would be served, pointing to the influence of Ikwechegh’s political status.

“Even if he sues for assault,” wrote @Seankleann, “I don’t think the Police will do justice. He’s a NOBODY, and this will likely be swept under the carpet.”

As the debate rages online, Nigerians continue to call for accountability, urging authorities to take swift action against abuse of power by public officials.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

