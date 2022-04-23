A new era of hope for Ebonyi state as Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii declares for Governor

Present at the press conference were journalists from reputable press houses whose questions gave room for Dr. Odii to buttress his competency to run for Governor of Ebonyi state as a result of his rich past experience. In his words: “In my over 20 years in business, I have built successful companies with an investment portfolio from manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction, real estate, healthcare and agro-allied industries”

When asked about if his philanthropic gestures have always been a plan to lead to his gubernatorial aspirations, he clarified that it had absolutely nothing to do with it. He stated that his philanthropic gestures and act of kindness have always come from a place of awareness as he has been blessed to be a blessing to others.

“Through the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, my wife and I have dedicated our lives and personal resources to bring succor to the people of Ebonyi State. Using the little that God has blessed us with, we have made an impact on everything from homes to schools, scholarships to hospitals, and seed money for small businesses”, he added.

The business mogul and philanthropist said though he hails from the southern senatorial zone of the state with the incumbent governor, his capacity to govern the state should be considered above all other criteria.

“I am a bonafide citizen of Ebonyi and therefore qualified to contest for the governorship position in the state. “All the zones of the state have taken their turns for the seat and the next shot can start from anywhere that capacity is found,” he said.

In a bid to understand his what his intentions for the people of Ebonyi are, Dr. Odii had this to say; “I believe that my track record of success in resource management and wealth creation positions me well to deliver on the yearnings of our people. My vision to industrialize Ebonyi State begins with 4 tangibles:

First, we must restore the people’s confidence in government and establish a social contract that will form the basis of a new partnership. I am a firm believer in the democratic process, the rule of law, and a fair reward for hard work.

We must integrate and expand value chains across the State economy, from agriculture to industry to services, creating wealth through what we already have and growing our internally generated revenue.

I am aware of the earning potential and multiplier effect that creative ideas can have. From music and art to theatre and fashion, the world has gone digital. We must not be left behind.

Without security, all our visions and efforts will come to nothing. Therefore, our security approach in Ebonyi State will be proactive and technology-driven. I am prepared to put my best in defense of the interests of the people”.

Dr. Odii’s declaration did come as a surprise to a lot of people as he had always stated his willingness to positively impact the lives of people in general; both home and abroad so selflessly.

In his conclusive speech, he called on the good people of Ebonyi to support him as he sojourns to transform Ebonyi state to become a state positively recognized around Nigeria and the world. He concluded the press conference by saying:

“I hereby invite our women, students, teachers, and our able farmers. I also call on the youths, our elders, all sons and daughters of Ebonyi State in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to join me on this journey. Let us work together to actualize a new Ebonyi that we can be proud of”.

