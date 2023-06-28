ADVERTISEMENT
'A legal icon of repute' - Obasa congratulates Fashola at 60

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly has congratulated a former governor of Lagos state, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Former governor of Lagos state, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly (Credit: Nigeria news)
Former governor of Lagos state, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly

The speaker said that by determination, hard work, honesty and love for the country, Fashola had become one of the most celebrated politicians in Nigeria.

Fashola possesses the qualities that have helped leaders across the world to succeed. This is why he has remained successful in every position he has occupied in the country.

“As a chief of staff to the former governor of Lagos state, President Bola Tinubu, Fashola played key roles in the success of the administration.

“It is also noteworthy that his eight years as governor brought great fortunes to our dear Lagos state.

“A legal icon of repute, our dear Fashola became a celebrated minister in the last eight years, helping the government he served to achieve so much in the area of infrastructural development,” the speaker said.

Obasa said on behalf of his family, friends and associates, he wished him a happy 60th birthday celebration. He also prayed that just as 60 looked good on him, Fashola would continue to enjoy grace from Almighty Allah to continue to serve Him and humanity.

'A legal icon of repute' - Obasa congratulates Fashola at 60

