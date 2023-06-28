'A legal icon of repute' - Obasa congratulates Fashola at 60

The speaker said that by determination, hard work, honesty and love for the country, Fashola had become one of the most celebrated politicians in Nigeria.

“Fashola possesses the qualities that have helped leaders across the world to succeed. This is why he has remained successful in every position he has occupied in the country.

“As a chief of staff to the former governor of Lagos state, President Bola Tinubu, Fashola played key roles in the success of the administration.

“It is also noteworthy that his eight years as governor brought great fortunes to our dear Lagos state.

“A legal icon of repute, our dear Fashola became a celebrated minister in the last eight years, helping the government he served to achieve so much in the area of infrastructural development,” the speaker said.