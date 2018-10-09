Pulse.ng logo
5 Ways Atiku attacked Buhari

Atiku 5 Ways Ex Vice President attacked Buhari

Atiku Abubakar has this habit of attacking President Buhari. He took the attack a few notches higher with this one.

5 Ways Atiku attacked Buhari play Atiku and Buhari have taken off the gloves ahead of a bitter election season (Punch )

So, it’s political season and the gloves are officially off everywhere you turn. PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, has taken aim at his APC opponent Muhammadu Buhari. And it doesn’t read pretty.

It all began when the APC issued a press statement alleging that Atiku bought his PDP flagbearer ticket, while warning the former vice president that the Nigerian presidency is not for sale.

After accusing Atiku of corruption, the APC said: “Atiku is known as a super-rich Nigerian who entrenched the undemocratic practice of buying votes of delegates. During the APC National Convention in 2014, he spent several millions of dollars to buy delegates votes and emerged third, after Buhari and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary, to face Buhari in 2019 play "Shall we?" Atiku unloads the attacks on Buhari (The Guardian)

 

“On Sunday, he reportedly bought over virtually all the PDP delegates and was declared winner of the PDP presidential primaries. With these huge expenses expended to secure the PDP ticket, how will Atiku recoup his “investment” if not from the public treasury should he win the presidency?”

We have put together Atiku’s response to the APC and Buhari in five ways, and it’s well worth the read….

1. Atiku says the APC primary which handed Buhari an automatic ticket had been criticized by the president’s wife

“We ask, how can the Buhari Campaign Organisation disparage the PDP primary that produced Atiku, when even the President’s own wife, Aisha Buhari, has condemned the APC’s primary?

 “Not only did Mrs Buhari condemn the APC’s primaries, she described them as ‘unfair’ and lacking in integrity. Who can know President Buhari better than his wife?,” Atiku asked in his statement.

2. Atiku says Buhari’s emergence as APC flagbearer is fraudulent

The statement from the PDP flagbearer reads in parts: “11 aspirants contested against Atiku, during the presidential primary of the PDP.  Every single one of them accepted his victory.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has faced growing pressure to step down because of failing health after spending several months in London last year treating an undisclosed ailment play Buhari is crowned APC presidential flagbearer with not a soul challenging him (AFP)

 

“President Buhari was the only candidate cleared by the APC to contest its primary. Yet, a coalition of five aspirants is challenging his victory. That alone tells Nigerians his emergence is fraudulent.”

3. Atiku says if he is corrupt, a ‘vindictive’ Buhari would have long arrested him

Here is how it was put: “Nigerians know that Atiku Abubakar is the most investigated politician in Nigeria and any smear by the Buhari administration remains just that.

“With the vindictiveness of President Buhari, he would have arrested Atiku if he had been found wanting”.

4. Atiku actually called Buhari ‘lifeless’

Move over Donald Trump, Atiku now has the mic.

Here’s Atiku for the records: “The choice before Nigerians in 2019 is a simple one. Nigerians have a choice of electing a lively candidate with a record of providing 50,000 jobs to Nigerians in his private capacity versus the lifelessness (apologies to President Donald Trump) of a candidate under whom Nigeria lost 11 million jobs and became the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

Lifeless President: Buhari Media Organisation accuses Donald Trump of hate speech play Trump reportedly called Buhari "lifeless" after their White House meeting (Punch)

 

 “Nigerians have a choice of a man who will provide an efficient and business-friendly solution to the herdsmen crisis and a man whose government said ‘giving land for cattle ranching is better than death”.

5. Atiku says the APC primary was obviously rigged

“However, to set the record straight, we want to remind Nigerians that the PDP’s primaries were genuine, free and fair.  Atiku Abubakar got 1,532 votes in a contest televised live to millions of Nigerians.

“The APC’s primary, on the other hand, was a study in dictatorship and corruption. The sole candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, scored almost 15 million votes. How could that occur without rigging or manufacturing of faceless voters?”, Atiku asked.

