5 prayers Obi seeks in his petition to tribunal against Tinubu’s victory

Obi, who came third in the election filed the petition on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 20 days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the election.

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the respondents.

Here are the five prayers Obi and the Labour Party seek in their petition.

Eligibility

The LP candidate believes that Tinubu and Shettima are not eligible to contest the election that produced them as the president and the vice-president-elect.

Obi’s lead lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu also argued that the president-elect “was not duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

25 % in FCT

Because Tinubu was declared winner of the election without securing 25% in the FCT, Obi and the Labour Party want the tribunal to determine “that the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) having failed to score one-quarter of the votes cast at the Presidential Election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was not entitled to be declared and returned as the winner of the presidential election held on 25 February 2023.”

Election Cancellation

Obi and the about Party also prayed the court to order the cancellation of the February 25 presidential election.

Fresh Election

In addition to the cancellation of the election, the LP candidate asked the court to compel INEC to conduct a fresh election.

Fresh election without Tinubu/Shettima

