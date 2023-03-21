ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

5 prayers Obi seeks in his petition to tribunal against Tinubu’s victory

Bayo Wahab

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the respondents.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:@PeterObi]

Recommended articles

Obi, who came third in the election filed the petition on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 20 days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner of the election.

The petition, jointly filed by Obi and his party, has INEC, Tinubu, Shettima Kashim and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the respondents.

Here are the five prayers Obi and the Labour Party seek in their petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility

The LP candidate believes that Tinubu and Shettima are not eligible to contest the election that produced them as the president and the vice-president-elect.

Obi’s lead lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu also argued that the president-elect “was not duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election.”

25 % in FCT

Because Tinubu was declared winner of the election without securing 25% in the FCT, Obi and the Labour Party want the tribunal to determine “that the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) having failed to score one-quarter of the votes cast at the Presidential Election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was not entitled to be declared and returned as the winner of the presidential election held on 25 February 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Election Cancellation

Obi and the about Party also prayed the court to order the cancellation of the February 25 presidential election.

Fresh Election

In addition to the cancellation of the election, the LP candidate asked the court to compel INEC to conduct a fresh election.

Fresh election without Tinubu/Shettima

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, Obi prayed the tribunal to make an order that will ensure Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima do not participate in the fresh election he demanded.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti Abia hails INEC’s suspension of collation in Abia

Alex Otti Abia hails INEC’s suspension of collation in Abia

Police, INEC to prosecute 6 suspects for electoral malpractices in Lagos

Police, INEC to prosecute 6 suspects for electoral malpractices in Lagos

Sultan congratulates Sokoto State Governor-elect Aliyu

Sultan congratulates Sokoto State Governor-elect Aliyu

5 prayers Obi seeks in his petition to tribunal against Tinubu’s victory

5 prayers Obi seeks in his petition to tribunal against Tinubu’s victory

APC wins 11 of 24 Assembly seats in Nasarawa

APC wins 11 of 24 Assembly seats in Nasarawa

Soludo congratulates Tinubu, says Nigeria needs healing

Soludo congratulates Tinubu, says Nigeria needs healing

Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani. [Twitter:@realaishabinani]

Binani on her way to becoming Nigeria's first female governor-elect

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

BREAKING: INEC starts uploading governorship election results on IReV

2023 Governorship Elections.(Pulse)

Live updates of Nigeria's governorship elections results

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election