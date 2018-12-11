5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debate

news

The Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have selected five political parties that will participate in its upcoming presidential debate.

According to Channels Television, the presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The Vice-Presidential debate is also slated to hold on Friday, December 14, 2018, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 7:00 pm.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Mr Eddi Emesiri, the political parties are:

1. Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) – Presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili and Ganiyu Galadima (VP candidate).

2. Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) – Presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye and Mrs. Kahdijah Abdullahi-Iya (VP candidate).

3. All Progressives Congress (APC) – Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (VP candidate).

4. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi (VP candidate).

5. Young Progressives Party (YPP) - Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu and Umma Getso (VP candidate).

Some of the presidential candidates excluded from the debate are: Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party; Tope Fasua of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), among others.

Over 70 candidates will be heading to the polls in 2019 to contest for Nigeria’s number one job on February 16, 2018.

According to The Cable, the debate will be transmitted live by all BON member stations and on various social media platforms.