Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debate

5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debate

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Mr Eddi Emesiri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debate play

Atiku Abubakar and President Buhari

(Guide)

The Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have selected five political parties that will participate in its upcoming presidential debate.

According to Channels Television, the presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

The Vice-Presidential debate is also slated to hold on Friday, December 14, 2018, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja by 7:00 pm.

According to a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Mr Eddi Emesiri, the political parties are:

1. Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) – Presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili and Ganiyu Galadima (VP candidate).

2. Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) – Presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye and Mrs. Kahdijah Abdullahi-Iya (VP candidate).

3. All Progressives Congress (APC) – Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (VP candidate).

4. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi (VP candidate).

5. Young Progressives Party (YPP) - Presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu and Umma Getso (VP candidate).

Some of the presidential candidates excluded from the debate are:  Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress; Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party; Tope Fasua of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), among others.

Over 70 candidates will be heading to the polls in 2019 to contest for Nigeria’s number one job on February 16, 2018.

According to The Cable, the debate will be transmitted live by all BON member stations and on various social media platforms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into lawbullet
2 Nothing is working under Buhari – Northern Elders’ Forumbullet
3 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet

Related Articles

Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing
2019: Atiku boycotts Peace Accord as EU pledges neutrality
2019: President Buhari, party chairmen, presidential candidates, sign peace accord
Governor Wike criticises Buhari for refusing to sign Electoral Bill
APO Minister Sisulu receives briefing on logistical arrangements for voting South Africans living abroad
PDP calls for Doyin Okupe’s unconditional release allegedly from EFCC's custody
We are committed to peaceful elections in 2019 - PDP

Politics

We are committed to peaceful elections in 2019 - PDP
We are committed to peaceful elections in 2019 - PDP
Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing
Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing
Buhari, presidential candidates sign peace accord
2019: President Buhari, party chairmen, presidential candidates, sign peace accord
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has denied attacking the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
Oshiomhole denies insulting Aisha Buhari
X
Advertisement