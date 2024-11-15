ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governorship candidate of the ADC declared support for Aiyedatiwa.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa.
Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Recommended articles

The candidates disclosed during a solidarity visit to Aiyedatiwa by Dr Ajibola Falaye, the candidate of the Accord Party, who spoke on behalf of the three parties on Thursday in Akure.

The other two are the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Jenyo Ataunoko and the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Olaide Rasheed Ibrahim.

The governorship candidate of the ADC Adeyemi Nejo, had earlier declared support for Aiyedatiwa. Falaye said their decision to back the governor for Saturday’s election was based on observations of his longstanding commitment to public service, since his time as the deputy governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been watching him, and his doors are always open to all. The state has been experiencing relative peace under his watch, which reflects his commitment to safeguarding the lives of our people.

“We see the infrastructural development that has taken place even within this short period. It is clear that the governor is actively working for the people.

“This Saturday, we will turn our commitment into votes. We will vote for continuity in Ondo State,” he said.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the endorsement, calling it a quality decision made out of goodwill by the candidates and their parties.

“I didn’t call for this, but I am grateful that my colleagues in the race have voluntarily identified with my mandate and are ready to mobilise their supporters to vote for the APC,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

15-year-old boy defiles 4-year-old girl, judge refuses to grant bail

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

Supreme Court gives crucial verdict in suit contesting legality of EFCC Act

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

First-Class graduate selling pure water gets immediate job at Government house

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

God stopped naira from falling to ₦10,000 per dollar - Pastor Adeboye

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

'Only criminals can rule Nigeria' – Primate Ayodele

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

3 Ondo Governorship candidates step down, back Aiyedatiwa for re-election

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Police mobilise force across Ondo State ahead of governorship polls

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Nigerian govt arrests 300 illegal miners in nationwide crackdown

Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC collaborate to curb illicit products, harmful substances

Nigeria Customs, NAFDAC collaborate to curb illicit products, harmful substances

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC and PDP. [Facebook]

Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), the Attorney General of Ondo state

Ondo AG says State’s future depends on Aiyedatiwa’s victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

L-R: FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. [Getty Images/X, formerly Twitter]

Wike draws battle line with Atiku over 2027 presidential bid in PDP