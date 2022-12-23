2023: Wike speaks on vote-buying

Governor Wike spoke at the official Commissioning of the dualised Bori-Kono super highway.

What he said: “With what we have done, the people will vote for our persons. That’s why I told Nigerians if there is anything called buying of votes, the only legal way to allow for buying of votes is to deliver projects.”

Meanwhile: The governor assured that, from January 2023, he will first embark on a state-wide campaign tour to tell Rivers people who they should vote for.

Thereafter, he informed that he will undertake a nationwide campaign tour to tell Nigerians the most preferred presidential candidate requiring their votes.

He said Nigerians need to know a reliable candidate that they can trust to deliver the needed national transformation with the expected capability and results.

“So, from January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for.

“So, all of you who have been in suspense. Who have been saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait, January has come.

“Not only will I tell them where they will vote, I will move from state to state and tell them why they should vote for the people I think they should vote for. Nothing will happen.”

About the project: The Dualised Bori-Kono Road was facilitated by the Wike administration “towards fulfilling his Campaign promises to the Ogoni people for their massive support to his administration”.