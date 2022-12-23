ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Wike speaks on vote-buying

Ima Elijah

He said Nigerians need to know a reliable candidate that they can trust to deliver the needed national transformation

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

As the 2023 general election approaches, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday, December 23, 2022, said when a government embarks on projects, it is vote-buying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Governor Wike spoke at the official Commissioning of the dualised Bori-Kono super highway.

What he said: “With what we have done, the people will vote for our persons. That’s why I told Nigerians if there is anything called buying of votes, the only legal way to allow for buying of votes is to deliver projects.”

Meanwhile: The governor assured that, from January 2023, he will first embark on a state-wide campaign tour to tell Rivers people who they should vote for.

Thereafter, he informed that he will undertake a nationwide campaign tour to tell Nigerians the most preferred presidential candidate requiring their votes.

He said Nigerians need to know a reliable candidate that they can trust to deliver the needed national transformation with the expected capability and results.

So, from January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for.

“So, all of you who have been in suspense. Who have been saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait, January has come.

“Not only will I tell them where they will vote, I will move from state to state and tell them why they should vote for the people I think they should vote for. Nothing will happen.”

About the project: The Dualised Bori-Kono Road was facilitated by the Wike administration “towards fulfilling his Campaign promises to the Ogoni people for their massive support to his administration”.

The government said the highway is expected to provide easy access to the agrarian community of Kono and other communities in Khana and Andoni Local Government Areas (LGAs) in conveying their agricultural and marine produce to various markets.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Wike speaks on vote-buying

2023: Wike speaks on vote-buying

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

3 things Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu have in common

I will remove fuel subsidy even if Nigerians protest – Tinubu

I will remove fuel subsidy even if Nigerians protest – Tinubu

Buhari appoints Engr Tukur as new MD of NIGCOMSAT

Buhari appoints Engr Tukur as new MD of NIGCOMSAT

FG declares December 26, 27, January 2 public holidays

FG declares December 26, 27, January 2 public holidays

2023: Tinubu pledges to reposition Nigeria’s economy

2023: Tinubu pledges to reposition Nigeria’s economy

2023: APC will record landslide victory in Gombe- Yahaya

2023: APC will record landslide victory in Gombe- Yahaya

Insecurity: FG begins data collection of victims of terrorism in Katsina

Insecurity: FG begins data collection of victims of terrorism in Katsina

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

No matter how long you protest, we’re going to remove subsidy — Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

It is not easy working with Aisha Yesufu – Peter Obi explains

Atiku Abubakar has been dragged to court over his citizenship. (Daily Trust)

Igbo presidency: You don't understand your promise – APC to Atiku

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC kicks as 15-year-old schoolgirl launches Tinubu support group

Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non politicians] in 2022

Top 7 most influential Nigerians [non-politicians] in 2022