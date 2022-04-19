2023: Wike says he won't run for president if Ganduje joins the race

Wike spoke in Kano during a courtesy call to Ganduje, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

He told Ganduje that he would abandon his presidential ambition if the Kano governor joined the race to salvage Nigeria.

The governor appealed to the elite to work for the country’s unity irrespective of party differences.

He said in desperate situations tough and disciplined men are needed to lead the country, adding that he has the wherewithal to champion the course.

“There is no gainsaying that the country is not having it right, and there should be a desperate effort to save the nation, and by which I’m out to right the wrongs,” Wike said.

“Nigeria from wherever you choose to look at it, our great country Nigeria is bleeding, and certainly requires the collective efforts to recover its soul.

“If Ganduje is running for the presidency some of us will quickly withdraw our ambitions, but thank God he is not running and I’m sure he will help me to make it.”

On his part, Ganduje said he is particularly impressed by the diversity of Wike’s presidential campaign team.

He said it clearly demonstrated his belief in a united Nigeria.

“Party differences should not make us stupid; our diversity is an advantage, even though we failed to utilise our diversity, each one of us must try in his own bid to change the status quo,” he said.

In response, Ganduje, who received Wike at the Government House in Kano, stated that the Rivers governor will lose the 2023 presidency and will be a good loser at that.

The Kano governor while speaking amidst laughter, commended Wike for having the courage to join the 2023 presidential race.

He said: “So, you have come to see your brothers and sisters. Good. You are aspiring for the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We see your efforts. And at the end of it, you’d lose, but you’ll be a good loser.

“I appreciate good losers because they have courage. And since you are doing it peacefully, you’ll live long to fight again. I congratulate you, Mr ‘Wise’ Wike. Thank you and God bless.”