2023: What Obasanjo told us about Tinubu's chances - Gbajabiamila

Tinubu's visit: Pulse reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate journeyed down to the Abeokuta residence of the former President on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, where the duo held a meeting behind closed door.

It was reported that Tinubu had gone to solicit Obasanjo's support regarding his bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president in 2023.

Among the people that accompanied Tinubu on the visit were Gbajabiamila, current Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, APC chieftain, Bisi Akande, two former Governors of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Chief Segun Osoba.

What happened: A day after the meeting, the Speaker has now come out to reveal what transpired when the two Yoruba leaders met behind closed-door.

While speaking at an APC meeting held at the Surulere Local Government Area (LGA), Surulere, on Thursday, August 18 2022, Gbajabiamila, who was present at the closed-door meeting said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

He said Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

Gbajabiamila's words: “When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didn't want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind closed doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.