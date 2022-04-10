2023: Tunde Bakare declares for president, says I'm the best person to lead Nigeria

Bakare announced his intention to run during a virtual meeting unveiling 'Project 16' to Nigerians in diaspora, on Saturday April 9, 2022.

The meeting organised by the PTB4Nigeria in diaspora group was themed, 'The portrait of a new Nigeria.'

'Project 16' is Bakare's slogan as he embarks on the journey to become the 16th Nigerian president in history.

Addressing the audience, the Pastor noted that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the North is being pitted against the South, while Muslims are set against Christians.

Against this backdrop, Bakare claimed he's well positioned as the best person to lead the country from 2023, as he remains a rallying point to restore order.

“Against the backdrop of the prevailing state of the nation, we need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences, reintegrate the various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood, and rebuild the broken walls of federalism while maximising Nigeria’s diverse geo-economic potential,” he said.

“This brings me to the brand, PTB. PTB is currently an acronym for Pastor ‘Tunde Bakare. The PTB brand is the rallying point for ‘Project 16.’

“Nevertheless, Project 16 is not just about me. It is not about the presidential ambition of any man. In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a New Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the sixteenth president of my beloved nation, Nigeria.”