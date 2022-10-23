2023: Tinubu inaugurates campaign office in Kano

“I’m really impressed with what I saw in terms of preparations and organisations of the campaign structure here,” he said.

Tinubu said that he was not in Kano for campaign but for the commissioning of campaign office and inspection.

The APC candidate assured that if he is voted into power, he would move the country in the right direction and Nigerians would not regret voting for him.

“We will use our broom to clean the country and give joy to all Nigerians,” he said.

Tinubu, who stressed the importance of women in the society, said that they have important roles to play in the success of the party in the general elections.

Earlier, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje assured that people of the state would vote massively for APC as usual.

“Kano is APC and APC is Kano. So our people are on board and we are soliciting for their support as usual,” he explained.

Ganduje said that Tinubu was a leader who would unite and move the nation forward.

Also speaking, the national chairman of APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, said that the party has no excuse to fail considering its popularity and number of governors.

He urged all Nigerians, regardless of tribe or religion, to support Tinubu and all APC candidates for the overall development of the country.

The APC presidential candidate was received by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States, Abdullahi Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Bello Matawalle respectively.

Tinubu who was accorded a rousing welcome by the people, of Kano, also inspected APC coordinating committee office at Audu Bako way and Zaria road respectively.