2023: Sokodabo picks FCT South PDP Reps ticket

Sokodabo polled 72 votes to defeat three other aspirants, which included Ibrahim Daniel, who got 22 votes, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, 26 votes and MD Jigo, who got 2 votes.

Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the party, Aminu Suleiman Gwada, who announced the result amid tight security at Kuje town hall on Sunday, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

“Having scored the highest numbers of votes, Hassan Sokodabo is hereby declared the winner of the primaries for Abuja South Federal Constituency,” he said.

He said the process of the primaries met the laid down procedures and was devoid of any rancor, while calling on other contestants to come together and join hands with the winner to ensure victory of the party in the 2023.

Also speaking, the winner, Alhaji Hassan Sokodabo called on those who lost out in the primaries to come and join hands with him to ensure victory of the party during the general elections.

Sokodobo commended the chairman of the party’s electoral committee and its members for ensuring the exercise was hitch-free, and also commended security agents for ensuring that the election was concluded peacefully without any violence.