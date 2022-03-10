2023: RCCG sets up political department to support members vying for positions

The church said the newly-created Directorate is expected to mobilise support for members interested in seeking political offices next year.

In a memo circulated on Thursday, March 10, 2022, the church also announced the appointment of Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, the Pastor in Charge of Province (PICP) Lagos Province 12 as the head of the Directorate.

In addition, RCCG also instructed pastors at regional, state, zonal, and all other levels to appoint officials to man the new department at such levels.

The memo with reference number RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA.MEMO/20/01/2022 dated February 28 bears the signature of the Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) Pastor J. F. Odesola.

It reads in part: “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them when required.”

Although yet to publicly declare his intention to run, it is believed that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, might be one of the prime beneficiaries of this development.