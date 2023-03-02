ADVERTISEMENT
Sowore refuses to believe he scored only 14.6k votes in presidential election

Samson Toromade

Sowore finished 16th out of the 18 candidates that contested the 2023 presidential election.

Omoyele Sowore has contested in two presidential elections and won less than 50k votes combined
Omoyele Sowore has contested in two presidential elections and won less than 50k votes combined

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who finished second with 6,984,520 votes and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who finished third with 6,101,533 votes.

Bola Tinubu (left) has received his certificate of return and is set to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari (right) on May 29, 2023 [Presidency]
Bola Tinubu (left) has received his certificate of return and is set to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari (right) on May 29, 2023 [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
Sowore was one of the 18 candidates on the ballot, but he ended up in 16th place with only 14,608 votes, less than half of the 33,953 votes he scored when he contested in 2019, an election President Muhammadu Buhari won.

In an address he posted on his Twitter account on Thursday, March 2, 2023, Sowore said the election is illegitimate because it didn't meet any legal requirements.

The media publisher noted that Nigerians ignored his pre-election warnings about how unprepared the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was before February 25.

He said, "There was nothing surprising about it. We shouted ourselves hoarse that these criminals in our system have no interest in organising free and fair elections. What they did is a selection as they usually do. They have just given you the candidate of the choice of the criminal political elites in Nigeria."

Omoyele Sowore says he'll continue to fight for Nigeria and won't run away like a coward
Omoyele Sowore says he'll continue to fight for Nigeria and won't run away like a coward Pulse Nigeria

He didn't mention that he'll challenge the result of the election in court, but Sowore disputed the number of votes he scored.

"Any figures, either for me or against me, or for them or against them, that you saw in this election were concocted and manufactured fraudulently, so don't fall for the gimmicks of the ruling class," he noted.

The candidate said Nigerians must understand that elections alone won't give them the country they want and they must work together for a revolution. He made a similar call when he lost in 2019.

Three months into President Buhari's second term, Sowore organised nationwide demonstrations tagged Revolution Now in August 2019. The Department of State Services (DSS) arrested him two days before the August 5 protests and charged him in court for treason. The Buhari administration sensationally accused him of trying to overthrow the government due to his loss, but the case has suffered many delays over the years.

A RevolutionNow protester challenges a police officer during a demonstration in Surulere, Lagos on Monday, August 5, 2019 [Sahara Reporters]
A RevolutionNow protester challenges a police officer during a demonstration in Surulere, Lagos on Monday, August 5, 2019 [Sahara Reporters] Pulse Nigeria

The LP and PDP have also strongly condemned INEC's handling of the 2023 election, and Obi announced on Thursday he'll go to court to contest the process. Atiku is yet to publicly react to the result of the election, but he's also expected to challenge the result as he did in 2019 when he finished second to Buhari.

Sowore refuses to believe he scored only 14.6k votes in presidential election

Sowore refuses to believe he scored only 14.6k votes in presidential election

