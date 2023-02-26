ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to start announcing result of presidential election 6 pm on Sunday
INEC has opened the National Collation Centre in Abuja.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Millions of Nigerians trooped to the polls on Saturday, February 25 to elect the next leader to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the opening of the National Collation Centre in Abuja during a 1 pm press conference on Sunday.
He explained the procedures for the collation of figures from state levels and how the results will be announced by electoral officers. The collation and announcement starts at 6 pm.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
INEC to start announcing result of presidential election 6 pm on Sunday
PDP’s Ajilesoro wins Ife Federal Constituency seat in Osun
2023 Elections: 23 suspects arrested in Lagos – Police spokesperson
EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs in Edo
Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti
Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions
2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan
Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims
INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching
ADVERTISEMENT