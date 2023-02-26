ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to start announcing result of presidential election 6 pm on Sunday

Samson Toromade

INEC has opened the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) (Daily Post)
Millions of Nigerians trooped to the polls on Saturday, February 25 to elect the next leader to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, declared the opening of the National Collation Centre in Abuja during a 1 pm press conference on Sunday.

He explained the procedures for the collation of figures from state levels and how the results will be announced by electoral officers. The collation and announcement starts at 6 pm.

