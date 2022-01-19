2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Aliyu said any ‘riff-raff’ or 'moneybags' will not be allowed to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The Chieftain of the PDP said this at the 2022 annual lecture of the foundation in Kano State.

“Mr Vice President, do you know you are the best candidate in your party?” the ex-governor asked Osinbajo, who also graced the event.

He went on to describe the VP as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), the guest speaker at the event, also praised Osinbajo, saying “Mr. Vice President, wherever you go, we will follow”.

It would be recalled that Aliyu’s recent comment about the 2023 presidency sparked controversy as members of his party rejected his claim.

Amid the call for a southern presidency, the ex-governor said the PDP stakeholders and leaders had agreed to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the north.