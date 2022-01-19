RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The PDP Chieftain describes Osinbajo as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country.

Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)
Vice President Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu says Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is the best candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

Aliyu said any ‘riff-raff’ or 'moneybags' will not be allowed to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The Chieftain of the PDP said this at the 2022 annual lecture of the foundation in Kano State.

Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu's comment on zoning of PDP presidential ticket to the north continues to generate controversy (National Daily)
Former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu's comment on zoning of PDP presidential ticket to the north continues to generate controversy (National Daily) Pulse Nigeria

“Mr Vice President, do you know you are the best candidate in your party?” the ex-governor asked Osinbajo, who also graced the event.

He went on to describe the VP as the only candidate that knows the country and has the acceptance of everyone across the country regardless of tribe and religion.

The Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), the guest speaker at the event, also praised Osinbajo, saying “Mr. Vice President, wherever you go, we will follow”.

It would be recalled that Aliyu’s recent comment about the 2023 presidency sparked controversy as members of his party rejected his claim.

Amid the call for a southern presidency, the ex-governor said the PDP stakeholders and leaders had agreed to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the north.

But PDP leaders have rejected the claim that the party’s presidential ticket remains open to all the six geopolitical regions in the country.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

2023 Presidency: Babangida Aliyu says Osinbajo is APC’s best candidate

Buhari to attend Gambian President, Adama Barrow’s inauguration Wednesday

Buhari to attend Gambian President, Adama Barrow’s inauguration Wednesday

INEC registers 5m new voters

INEC registers 5m new voters

FG says 0.5% R&D allocation is for projects of national interest

FG says 0.5% R&D allocation is for projects of national interest

Reps to reintroduce 'rejected' Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Reps to reintroduce 'rejected' Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Transporters in Lagos to start paying N800 harmonised levy from Feb 1

Transporters in Lagos to start paying N800 harmonised levy from Feb 1

Buhari nominates Bindawa as Non Executive Commissioner for NCC

Buhari nominates Bindawa as Non Executive Commissioner for NCC

ICRC visits Lagos Airport car park, insists on safety of vehicles

ICRC visits Lagos Airport car park, insists on safety of vehicles

APC announces date for national convention

APC announces date for national convention

Trending

PULSE LIST: 15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job in 2023

15 politicians who want to take Buhari’s job. (ICIRnigeria)

2023: Shettima asks Buhari to compensate Tinubu for supporting him in 2015

Bola Tinubu (Left) and President Buhari (Bashir Ahmad)

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Former President Ibrahim Babangida

Tinubu's campaigner says Igbos need to support him to get Presidency in future

Bola Tinubu is a former governor of Lagos State, and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)