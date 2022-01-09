PDP disowns ex-governor’s claim on zoning of presidential ticket to North

Aliyu, while addressing members of the Atiku Support Organisation, who visited him in Minna on Friday, January 7, 2022, had said that the party’s decision came as a result of requests by members.

But the PDP has urged Nigerians to disregard the claim by the ex-governor, saying it is unfounded.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said its 2023 presidential ticket has not been zoned to any geopolitical zone.

The statement reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned it presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

“The PDP, therefore, urges Nigerians, our teeming members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled. Our Party also cautions those behind the claims to desist forthwith.”

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that chieftains of the party like former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal are interested in the 2023 presidency.