2023: Former Niger Governor says PDP has settled for northern presidential candidate

Aliyu disclosed this on Friday. January 7, 2022, when the Atiku Support Organisation visited him in Minna.

He also assured the group of his support, saying the party’s decision is as a result of the requests by members.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general elections, political stakeholders and governors from the southern part of the country have demanded that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to their region.

In September 2021, the Southern Governors Forum threatened to oppose any political party that fields a northern candidate for president in 2023.

Despite the calls on political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the south, Aliyu while addressing the group said, the PDP has agreed to re-zone its presidential slot to the north.

He said, “In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to re-zone the North as requested by others but we have agreed written openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election.”

Aliyu also commended the group, saying they have done well by going round the country to ensure former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar emerges as the PDP’s flag bearer and is elected President of Nigeria in 2023.