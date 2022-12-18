2023: Oyo traditionalists endorse Tinubu for President

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the support from the traditionalists, drawn from every zone in the state, was coming after Muslims and Christians in the state announced their endorsement of Tinubu.

NAN reports that the programme, which also featured several other sociocultural groups, was sponsored by Chief Dotun Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

In his remarks, Mr Olukunmi Egbelade, the Aare Oniseese of Oyo State, said the event was not politically motivated, noting that they were after peace, unity, progress, and development of Yorubaland.

Egbelade said that Yorubas would benefit a lot, if their kinsman could become the president, pointing out that it was the turn of Yorubas to be at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

He said that the endorsement of Tinubu was necessary for the victory of the APC candidate, who according to him, is a leading candidate in the election.

Egbelade urged Tinubu to declare a nationwide holiday for the traditional worshippers across the nation after his emergence.

Also, Chief Kazeem Omotosho, a traditionalist, said there should be no setback for Yorubas in the forthcoming elections, adding that Yorubas hold strategic positions in Nigerian politics.

“Some people believe we are not educated, they say we don’t know God, but we believe in God more than them. Most of the pastors and Muslim clerics pass through us,” Omotosho said.

Earlier, Sanusi said that the motive behind the event was to show love and support to the APC candidate, who according to him, is a leading candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

Represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, he said the congregation was aimed at ensuring that people choose the next president wisely.

He said: “Tinubu stands tall among the presidential candidates after researching their credentials.

“I am not a politician nor vying for any political post. I am a philanthropist, using my resources to cater for needs of the society.

“I am not a member of PDP or APC. I am passionate about whatever will lead to the progress and development of Yorubaland.

“We have the problem of insecurity. We have the problem of unemployment. We have leadership problems and many more,” Sanusi said.