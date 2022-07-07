2023: Okupe withdraws as Peter Obi’s running mate

Okupe made the announcement via his verified Twitter handle @doyinokupe on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

He said the party would announce a new running mate to the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP,” Okupe tweeted.

Recall that the Labour party had in June named Okupe as a placeholder vice presidential candidate in order to beat the deadline by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Meanwhile, Obi has made it known that he would like to have a younger person as his vice-presidential candidate.

The 60-year-old former governor of Anambra State said this on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show.