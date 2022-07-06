RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Contrary to the claim that Peter Obi has picked Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as his running mate, the presidential candidate says consultations are still ongoing.

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]
Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]
Recommended articles

The 60-year-old former governor of Anambra State said this on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show.

Obi said he wants a running mate who has something to offer to complement his ticket rather than recycling old hands who had been in the government before now.

The presidential candidate also debunked the claim that he had picked the Director of Publicity and Advocacy of Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, as his vice-presidential candidate.

He added that Ahmed is a capable hand but consultations are still ongoing.

“We’re talking to a quiet number of people and Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is a capable hand. But I wish I can work with somebody who is more younger.

“I prefer younger people who have a lot to offer rather than recycling old hands. I want a competent person and I am building a formidable team.

“I want people who can look me in the eye and disagree with me during cabinet meetings. People who have their own minds and ideas, he said.

When asked about when he would release his manifesto, Obi said instead of paying professors to write a policy document for him, his achievements in Anambra can be replicated on a larger scale.

“How can I hire professors to write or draft policy documents for me that I don’t even believe in?

“I have replicated all that I am promising Nigerians before. It would be the same thing. What I did in Anambra and what I achieved is what we will replicate on a larger scale. We want Nigeria to become the engine of production,” Obi said.

Obi also reacted to the campaign of calumny on social media saying his opponents had paid some people online to malign his campaign team by infiltrating his core supporters and releasing falsehoods online.

The presidential candidate also dismissed the claim that northerners won’t vote for him. He said Nigerians and people from the north will vote for him based on competence in 2023.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]