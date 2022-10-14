RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: North’s time to pay back Tinubu — Sen. Ibrahim

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Abu Ibrahim, an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, says 2023 is the time for the geo-political north to pay back the party’s presidential candidate, Sen Bola Tinubu, by supporting him.

Sen Ibrahim (NAN)
Sen Ibrahim (NAN)

Ibrahim, from Katsina State, stated this on Thursday in Katsina during his visit to the Campaign Office of the Katsina State APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dikko Radda.

According to him, the call is to complement the support Tinubu has been giving to candidates from the north.

He recalled how Tinubu supported PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar when he contested for the seat on the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) platform.

The Senator also recalled that the APC presidential candidate supported President Muhammadu Buhari to win elections on the party’s platform in 2015 and 2019.

Ibrahim said that Tinubu was a lover of the north, adding that “when elected, Tinubu will surely promote the interest of the north”.

He assured Nigerians that if Tinubu became the president, he would replicate the wonderful work he did in Lagos, to cover the whole of Nigeria.

Ibrahim also urged the people of Katsina State to vote for Radda.

He said: “Radda is an intelligent young man that would move the state forward when elected as governor“.

He added that for now he had relocated to Katsina to spearhead reconciliation of party members and promote the candidature of Tinubu and Radda.

According to him, he is currently going round the state to make sure Tinubu and Radda won handsomely during the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, Radda thanked the senator for his fatherly guidance and assured him that he would not be disappointed in the state during the elections.

Also speaking, the state APC Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Bala Abu-Musawa, disclosed that with the relocation of Sen. Ibrahim to Katsina, Tinubu and Radda victories were guaranteed.

He stressed that Katsina APC was a one big united family, adding that, “we are one, there is no division in the party”.

