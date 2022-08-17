RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: NNPP may lose Shekarau as Atiku, Tinubu intensify lobby

Kingsley Chukwuka

The new bride of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano State might be on his way out after months of sojourn in the party.

Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau [PM News]
Senator, Ibrahim Shekarau [PM News]

According to reports, the former APC stalwart got an automatic ticket to run for Senate upon defecting to the NNPP to team up with the party’s Presidential candidate and former Governor of Kano, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

But Shekarau’s followers appear shortchanged as the NNPP blocked them out of the party's list of candidates it submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (EFCC).

Shekarau, who did not find the outcome pleasant made efforts in vain to resolve the differences, a situation which has pushed him to begin contemplating leaving his new bride.

Taking advantage of the situation, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), began to scramble to win him over.

Reports reveal that top echelon of the Shekarau group are now meeting to decide the next plan of action as the NNPP isn’t changing its stand.

"A 30-man committee has been set up to decide where the Shekarau camp will move to—either the APC or the PDP.

"Tinubu will soon meet Shekarau. His running mate Kashim Shettima has been discussing with Shekarau for weeks.

"The PDP chairman Iyorcha Ayu, also, has been holding meetings to persuade the senator to pitch his camp with the party", a source told this reporter.

It was however gathered that Shekarau had reached a deal with the PDP and is expected to formally announce his defection soon.

Our source who is familiar with the meeting said as part of the exit plans, the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar will come to Mr Shekarau’s Mundubawa residence to woo him before the formal declaration.

According to him, “the truth is that Atiku has made some mouthwatering offers such as ministerial and parastatal slots to Mallam. This is in addition to appointing him as the North West campaign coordinator and in charge of campaign finances in the region,” the source said.

However the chairman of the NNPP in Kano, Hon. Haruna Doguwa has dismissed the report of Shekarauu’s defection.

According to Doguwa, Malam Shekarau remains a bonafide member of the party, adding that the ruling APC and the opposition PDP are doing everything within their powers to cause disaffection within the NNPP.

Kingsley Chukwuka

