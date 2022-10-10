RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Kwankwaso pledges to prioritise education, youths empowerment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, has pledged to put education first and empower young people.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)
Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

Kwankwaso made the declaration during inauguration of the Kano state NNPP’s presidential and governorship campaign office on Sunday in Kano.

While addressing cheering supporters, Kwankwaso said by 2023, youths would smile and be back in school.

“Those of you that are supposed to be in primary school will be back while the outstanding ones will be at foreign universities,” he said.

He noted that no country could achieve greatness without giving its citizens quality education to enable them to contribute their quota towards the development of the country.

He promised to ensure adequate funding for the education sector.

Kwankwaso stated that the huge crowd that welcomed him in Kano signified that they were yearning for new set of leadership in Nigeria.

The presidential hopeful said that NNPP was poised to win the 2023 presidential election against the major political parties in Nigeria.

“This crowd signifies the need and urge for new leadership not only in the state, but the country at large.

“The biggest surprise will come when our party, the NNPP will win the 2023 presidential election God willing,” he added.

The former governor further said that the party had gathered enough momentum in winning elections in Kano and Nigeria, describing NNPP as the fastest growing political party in Africa.

He also cautioned party supporters against inflammatory and unguarded utterances.

The former minister of defence challenged Nigerians not to make further mistakes when choosing their leaders at the 2023 general elections.

