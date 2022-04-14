2023: INEC unveils 1,854,859 printed PVCs ready for collection

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Abuja, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the ongoing voter registration exercise, saying the PVCs will be available for collection by the actual owners in person immediately after the Easter holidays.

He stressed that no PVC will be collected by proxy.

The INEC helmsman reiterated that the available cards only cover those who registered in the first and second quarters of the exercise.

He also assured that those who registered between January and March 2022 as well as those who are currently doing so that, their PVCs will be ready for collection long before the 2023 general election.

Since the commencement of its Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) on June 28, 2021, millions of Nigerians have completed the processes physically and online ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Of these figures spread across four quarters, Mr Yakubu said a little above 55 percent of the participants in June and December 2021 scaled through the commission’s data clean up exercise.