2023: INEC unveils 1,854,859 printed PVCs ready for collection

Ima Elijah

No PVC will be collected by proxy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has disclosed that a total of 1,854,859 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) are now ready to be delivered to its state offices across the country over the Easter holiday for subsequent collection.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Abuja, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the ongoing voter registration exercise, saying the PVCs will be available for collection by the actual owners in person immediately after the Easter holidays.

He stressed that no PVC will be collected by proxy.

The INEC helmsman reiterated that the available cards only cover those who registered in the first and second quarters of the exercise.

He also assured that those who registered between January and March 2022 as well as those who are currently doing so that, their PVCs will be ready for collection long before the 2023 general election.

Since the commencement of its Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) on June 28, 2021, millions of Nigerians have completed the processes physically and online ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Of these figures spread across four quarters, Mr Yakubu said a little above 55 percent of the participants in June and December 2021 scaled through the commission’s data clean up exercise.

He identified multiple registration and incomplete data as the reasons for the invalid voter registrations, an ‘illegality’ he disclosed to have been encouraged by some staff of the commission across the country.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

2023: INEC unveils 1,854,859 printed PVCs ready for collection

