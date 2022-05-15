2023 : I’m only PDP presidential aspirant to win APC– Wike

The aspirant, who noted that he was not running to be vice president to anybody, said that if elected, peace, security of lives and property would be prioritised to strengthen the nation’s sustainable infrastructure, food security, prosperity and economic turnaround.

He said the nation needed a strong and courageous leader like him now, adding that with a courageous leader, difficult decisions would be taken to tackle the nation’s challenges.

“The issue now is who can win election for PDP. Who has the capacity to face the APC? Who will win election for PDP? That is me here.

“I will face APC squarely. If you give me this ticket on May 28 and May 29, go home and sleep with your two eyes closed,,” Wike said.

The governor said that PDP must do everything possible not to lose the 2023 presidential election.

“If we lose the presidential election in 2023, we can as well forget PDP.

“I have been tested in terms of performance. Mine is ‘talk and do’,” he added.

Wike, who promised to replicate his outstanding performance in Nigeria, said that he would provide a leadership every Nigerian would be proud of, home and abroad.

The aspirant pleaded with the Lagos delegates and leaders to be united and work for his emergence at the primaries.

“I know APC very well, allow me to face them. I am begging you, delegates, allow me. Support me to take the power from APC and bring back to PDP.

“I depend on the South West, if the South West gives me the votes, I have won the election. Donate all your votes to me,” he said.

The PDP chieftain lamented that some party leaders aspiring to contest for PDP presidential ticket now, were the ones that threw the former ruling party into being opposition when they left the party in 2015.

Wike, who noted that he had been with PDP since 1998, said: “I will never leave this party. Whatever I am today, by the grace of God, God used PDP for me.

Wike, however, said that he would never leave PDP even if he did not win the primaries, pledging to support whoever won.

The governor, who appealed to the Lagos PDP to end all infighting and division, said that if the party was not united , it would not win in the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governor of Gombe, who led Wike’s delegation, described the presidential aspirant as a fearless and courageous leader, with strong capacity to drive Nigeria forward.

Dankwambo said that Wike had been a consistently straight leader who stood with PDP when it was tough, saying he excelled in all public offices held.

Also in the delegation were, Gov.Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who noted that Wike had done very well not only for the National body of PDP but for the Lagos state chapter.

Makinde expressed confidence that Wike would be elected as the presidential flag- bearer of the PDP and would win in the 2023 election.

Earlier, Mr Aivoji Philips, Chairman, PDP in Lagos state, said that Wike had the experience and capacity to lead, adding that the state chapter had been able to secure a new secretariat in Lagos courtesy of the aspirant.