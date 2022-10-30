2023: Group inaugurates Polling Unit Ambassadors

Speaking at the inauguration, the Secretary-General of PUAN, Amb. Osa Osaghae, said they would have five major observers in every polling unit in any election day.

He said: “They are going to be our eyes on election days. They will watch over the activities of INEC officials, security and party agents, as well as candidates and the electorate.

“To achieve this, we are creating polling communities through social accounts.

“Before 2023 general elections, we are expecting more than 25 million ambassadors and five of them will man each polling unit across the country.“

Osaghae said that Enugu would be the 33rd state, including FCT, were PUAN chapters had been inaugurated.

He said that the inauguration of the Enugu State chapter lingered because its former members lacked certain values that qualified them to be PUAN members.

“Today we have PUAN members who are so passionate about the task and are willing to make Enugu key into the national project,” he said.

The secretary-general, however, pointed out that PUAN was an idea conceived and given birth to by him and Capt. Dabas Suleiman, who is the Ambassador-General of PUAN.

He said the idea was to bring about a paradigm shift from the “business as usual” mentality by some political class.

According to him, it is also aimed at redefining the political and electoral narratives in Nigeria.

He warned the newly inaugurated members to carry themselves with dignity and to possess certain traits that would showcase them to the public as truly members of PUAN.

In his address, the Deputy Ambassadors-General, South-East, Amb. Emmanuel Okparaocha, described the group as a formidable organisation which had been in existence since 2018.

Okparaocha noted that the change many Nigerians had been craving for had come through PUAN.

“Those that want change and a new Nigeria, the Permanent Voters Card (PVC)in your hand is the power you have to elect credible leaders that will enhance your lives.

“PUAN is an independent organisation that believes in good governance and in doing things right and we are ready for 2023,” he said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the State Ambassador, Enugu State, Amb. Kingsley Igwe, said the inauguration marked a new beginning of the group in the state.

He said the task was a selfless service, saying, “We expect every one of us to do our best we can to move Nigeria forward”.

The Legal Officer of PUAN, Enugu, Amb. Chime Chijioke expressed satisfaction at the inauguration.

Chijioke who is the Assistant Chief Prosecutor, Enugu State Ministry of Justice, said, “I feel happy as this is the beginning of the change we aspire for in Nigeria.