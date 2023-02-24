2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

What you should know: In Abuja on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, all 18 political parties signed a peace treaty for the 2023 general elections.

Stephanie Dujarric, a UN representative, stated in New York to the News Agency of Nigeria that the agreement is backed by the international organization.

Dujarric verified that the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, UNOWAS, has been involved in political discussions.

She said a top official is in contact with the NPC Chair and “ready to leverage good offices to support quiet diplomacy efforts to urge key actors to respect their commitments”.

About the Peace Accord: The National Peace Committee facilitated the agreement, which requires all parties to acknowledge the election's results, whatever the outcome may be.