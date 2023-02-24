ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

Ima Elijah

The agreement...requires all parties to acknowledge the election's results, whatever the outcome may be.

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nigeria's political parties and candidates have been advised by the United Nations to uphold their obligations under the peace agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What you should know: In Abuja on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, all 18 political parties signed a peace treaty for the 2023 general elections.

Stephanie Dujarric, a UN representative, stated in New York to the News Agency of Nigeria that the agreement is backed by the international organization.

Dujarric verified that the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, UNOWAS, has been involved in political discussions.

She said a top official is in contact with the NPC Chair and “ready to leverage good offices to support quiet diplomacy efforts to urge key actors to respect their commitments”.

About the Peace Accord: The National Peace Committee facilitated the agreement, which requires all parties to acknowledge the election's results, whatever the outcome may be.

If there are any complaints, they should be addressed through appropriate and lawful channels for resolution.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

Police arrest Rep member with N381m ‘election money’ in Rivers

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

2023 General Election: INEC's database can be hacked – Jega

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

Saturday election a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Adeleke

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

2023 Elections: UN demands respect of peace accord as Nigeria decides

2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

2023 Elections: No vehicular movements on Saturday, CP tells Ondo residents

Why you must go out and vote tomorrow [Editor's Opinion]

Why you must go out and vote tomorrow [Editor's Opinion]

IGP deploys 4 CPs to Delta on election duty

IGP deploys 4 CPs to Delta on election duty

2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

2023 Elections: Ignore fraudulent messages on network shut down, says NCC

2023 Elections: UN to support diplomatic efforts on peace accord

2023 Elections: UN to support diplomatic efforts on peace accord

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony