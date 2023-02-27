The Returning Officer, Prof. Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, declared the result in Afikpo, the zone's headquarters, and announced that Umahi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 28,378 to beat his closest Labour Party (LP) rival Linus Okorie, who polled 25, 496.
2023 Elections: Umahi wins Ebonyi South Senatorial seat
Governor David Nweze Umahi has been formally proclaimed the victor of the Ebonyi South senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Egwu stated that Umahi has been declared the winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat after meeting all of the legal requirements.
Governor Umahi, for his part, dedicated his victory to God and pledged to serve as a senator for the people of Ebonyi.
