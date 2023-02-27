ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Elections: Umahi wins Ebonyi South Senatorial seat

Onyema Courage

Governor David Nweze Umahi has been formally proclaimed the victor of the Ebonyi South senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)
Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)

The Returning Officer, Prof. Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, declared the result in Afikpo, the zone's headquarters, and announced that Umahi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) polled 28,378 to beat his closest Labour Party (LP) rival Linus Okorie, who polled 25, 496.

Recommended articles

Egwu stated that Umahi has been declared the winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat after meeting all of the legal requirements.

Governor Umahi, for his part, dedicated his victory to God and pledged to serve as a senator for the people of Ebonyi.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Nasarawa: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses seat to SDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu