2023 Elections: Thugs disrupt election, steal 8 BVAS machines in Delta, Katsina

Similar to that, he said, thugs attacked a voting location in Safana LGA of Katsina State and stole six BVAS machines, but security personnel were able to recover three of the six BVAS.

But he bemoaned the fact that the BVAS apparatus was now the target of political thugs.

The commission's responsibility, according to Mahmood, is to make sure that the elections are free, fair, and

According to him, “In Oshimili LGA of Delta State, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process. But again, determined that the election must continue, we were able to replace the stolen BVAS machines, and reinforced security agencies and voting continue in that polling unit.

“Similarly, in Safana LGA of Katsina State, thugs attacked one of our voting locations and snatched 6 BVAS machines. But again, we were able to recover and use the spare BVAS machines and reinforced security for voting to continue in that location.

“Happily, security agencies have recovered the BVAS machines but three are still held by the thugs. So in these locations, the target of attacks was the BVAS machines, no longer our ballot papers or the ballot box.”

He noted that this was the first time since 2011 that a general election has not been postponed.

”We will ensure that we continue to do what is right. So, we consider it auspicious to address the nation at this point and we’re going to continue to do so during the day intermittently.

“Until we formally commence the coalition. So far, so good, generally speaking, what is going on nationwide, the BVAS deployed nationwide is working optimally,” he added.

He noted that certain issues had been raised in reports from the Federation's various States, one of which was the inability to begin polling places at precisely 8:30 a.m.

He did, however, state that all voters in line at polling places at 2:30pm would still vote in accordance with the Commission's policies.

He blamed the difficulty on INEC's ongoing logistical issues.

“Some of the polling units opened late. But in line with our policy, any Nigerian who is on the queue will have the opportunity to vote no matter how long it takes until the last person in the queue before 2:30pm votes.

“Some of the reasons why we could not open some of the polling units on time include perennial problems of logistics in spite of our best efforts. I think we have conquered the challenge of getting election materials to various locations.

“Though there may be complaints here and there, but generally speaking, we have delivered millions of ballot papers and result sheets that we are supposed to deliver for the elections,” he added.

He claimed that the ongoing insecurity in the country was a factor in the late opening of polling stations.

For example, he claimed that the Commission was unable to deploy quickly enough to Alawa in Niger State's Shiroro Local Government Area.

He claimed that the area was attacked by bandits rather than INEC offices or facilities.