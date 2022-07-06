RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 elections may be postponed, says Femi Falana

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Right now, the terrorists are occupying places – Local Governments in Zamfara, Katsina, in Borno, and some other places - Falana

Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]

Legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN), on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, said the general elections in 2023 may be postponed if the current climate of insecurity persists.

Recommended articles

Falana was speaking on Channels’ Sunrise Daily programme, monitored by Pulse.

“2015, the Goodluck Jonathan administration was compelled to postpone the election because the terrorists were occupying some Local Governments in Borno State.

“Right now, the terrorists are occupying places – Local Governments in Zamfara, Katsina, in Borno, and some other places. That’s problematic,” Falana said.

He added: “During election, if that continues and you have candidates that might say, ‘these are my catchment areas, so you can’t go on with the election if you cannot secure the country'”.

The issue of insecurity in Nigeria has become something of grave concern to all well-meaning citizens most of who continue to wonder how the country arrived at such a dastardly situation where no one is safe; and worse still, rather than abate, the problem is escalating and now totally out of control.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

Prison break: Heavy security presence in Kuje communities

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

El-rufai inaugurates early warning, response committee

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Ekweremadu: Court orders NIMC to supply David Ukpo’s biodata to AGF

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

Russia shuts down Kazakh oil export terminal

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

I made second best result in 1976 WASC - Ifeanyi Okowa

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

IPOB warns Kwankwaso to stop linking separatist group with Peter Obi

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

The innovative election monitoring app set to redefine transparency in coming elections

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]