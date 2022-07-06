2023 elections may be postponed, says Femi Falana

Legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN), on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, said the general elections in 2023 may be postponed if the current climate of insecurity persists.
Falana was speaking on Channels’ Sunrise Daily programme, monitored by Pulse.
“2015, the Goodluck Jonathan administration was compelled to postpone the election because the terrorists were occupying some Local Governments in Borno State.
“Right now, the terrorists are occupying places – Local Governments in Zamfara, Katsina, in Borno, and some other places. That’s problematic,” Falana said.
He added: “During election, if that continues and you have candidates that might say, ‘these are my catchment areas, so you can’t go on with the election if you cannot secure the country'”.
The issue of insecurity in Nigeria has become something of grave concern to all well-meaning citizens most of who continue to wonder how the country arrived at such a dastardly situation where no one is safe; and worse still, rather than abate, the problem is escalating and now totally out of control.
