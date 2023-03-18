2023 Elections: INEC and the police are provoking Lagosians - Rhodes-Vivour fumes
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos governorship candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed his displeasure over the reported cases of violence in some areas of Lagos.
In his words, "INEC and the police [should] realize that they are provoking Lagosians right now. If tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault. It is because they did not do the right thing. A lot of areas are still under intense attacks by thugs and hooligans of the APC. I call on INEC and the police not to set Lagos on fire."
"This is a state that houses 22 million people. Having that many people angry because of their disenfranchise is not something Nigeria needs right now," he added.
