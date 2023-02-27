ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Dino Melaye, others walk out of collation centre
Dino had earlier threatened that the PDP would reject the result of the 2023 presidential election.
Melaye said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is compromised.
Details later...
