2023 Elections: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

He said that Obi should show sportsmanship by calling the declared winner of the election and congratulate him.

According to him, what Obi needs now to endear himself more in the hearts of the people of Nigeria is that act that would not snowball into destruction of lives and property.

Adighije, who is also the Chairman of the APC stakeholders in Abia, said the LP presidential candidate should think about his region, the South East, and Nigeria in taking any decision.

He expressed concern that Obi’s action would go along way to determine where the South East would be in the political equation of Nigeria.

He commended Obi for positioning the Igbos strongly in the political discuss in the country, saying “l want to congratulate the leader of my party, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. l also will use this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for his forthrightness and resilience in the election.

“I will appeal that he congratulates the winner of the Presidential poll as l believe sincerely that such a good gesture would endear him more to the hearts of the Obidient Movement and Nigeria at large.

