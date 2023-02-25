The news: APC's national chairman reportedly lost his voting unit to Peter Obi of the Labour Party.
2023 Elections: APC Chairman, Adamu loses polling unit to Peter Obi
Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Party (APC), loses to Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, in his polling unit.
The All Progressive Party (APC) received 85 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) received 132.
Senatorial Position: APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), and ZLP (3); seven votes were counted as invalid (7).
For the Position of House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).
