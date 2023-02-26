2023 Elections: 23 suspects arrested in Lagos – Police spokesperson

Hundeyin noted that the figure of arrest might increase as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisons during the Saturday exercise.

“Collation of suspects arrested ongoing. 23 suspects at last count,” he said.

NAN reports that hoodlums and unknown gunmen allegedly attacked some polling units and disrupted the elections in Mafoluku area and burnt ballot papers thumb printed.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, told newsmen on Saturday that there were pocket of violence in some parts of the state.