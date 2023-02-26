ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: 23 suspects arrested in Lagos – Police spokesperson

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police command in Lagos State says 23 persons suspected to be involved in electoral violence and other crimes were arrested during the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday in Lagos.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin noted that the figure of arrest might increase as the command was still collating the number of suspects arrested in different divisons during the Saturday exercise.

“Collation of suspects arrested ongoing. 23 suspects at last count,” he said.

NAN reports that hoodlums and unknown gunmen allegedly attacked some polling units and disrupted the elections in Mafoluku area and burnt ballot papers thumb printed.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, told newsmen on Saturday that there were pocket of violence in some parts of the state.

Owohunwa said that some persons were arrested, noting that number of people arrested would be made known to the public.

