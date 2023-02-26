The news: While we await the official announcement of results by the INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body has now been able to upload about 16.1% polling unit results on their result viewing portal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: 16.1% polling unit results uploaded on INEC portal
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) successfully uploaded 16.1% polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
As of the time of writing, the results of 28484 polling units out of a total of 176846 polling units in the 2023 presidential elections had been successfully uploaded to the portal.
In other news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections will begin on Sunday at noon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
EFCC arrests three suspects with 20 PVCs’ in Edo
Tinubu sweeps all LGAs in Ekiti
Dino threatens war over election results as Keyamo calls for cautions
2023 Elections: Vote-buying politicians are 'armed robbers' - Jonathan
Market Fire: Zulum announces N1bn emergency support for victims
INEC to cancel Tsaragi Polling Unit result over ballot box snatching
Matawalle signs anti-thuggery bill into law
Kwara APC Rep wins re-election
2023 Elections: 16.1% polling unit results uploaded on INEC portal
ADVERTISEMENT