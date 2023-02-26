ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Elections: 16.1% polling unit results uploaded on INEC portal

Onyema Courage

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) successfully uploaded 16.1% polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2023.

The news: While we await the official announcement of results by the INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body has now been able to upload about 16.1% polling unit results on their result viewing portal.

As of the time of writing, the results of 28484 polling units out of a total of 176846 polling units in the 2023 presidential elections had been successfully uploaded to the portal.

In other news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the collation of the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections will begin on Sunday at noon.

