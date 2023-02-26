ADVERTISEMENT
Collation of presidential election results will start 12 pm on Sunday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Voting will still happen in certain places on Sunday.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) [Channels TV]
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this at a news conference on the 2023 general elections on Saturday in Abuja.

Yakubu said results were expected by the commission from the states starting from Sunday.

"I will like to invite you at midday tomorrow (Sunday) for the official opening of the National Collation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

"We hope that by tomorrow, we expect to have some of the election results coming from states, particularly for the presidential election.

"So, the collation centre for the presidential election will open midday tomorrow," Yakubu said.

He added that there won’t be a need to address Nigerians before Sunday, except if there was the need to do so.

News Agency Of Nigeria

